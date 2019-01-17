DA keeps ward held by councillor who joined De Lille walkout

De Lille’s new party, Good – which Cupido has joined – did not field a candidate.

The ANC retained Ward 101, in Bloekembos, where the by-election was triggered by the murder last year of councillor Luyanda Mbele outside his Kraaifontein home. The new councillor is Siyabonga Duka.

Bonginkosi Madikizela, the DA leader in the Western Cape, said on Thursday the party also won Ward 5 in Bergrivier, where a by-election was triggered by the expulsion from the council of the ANC’s Billy Claasen. The new councillor is Ampie van Wyk.

Madikizela said: “The people of Ward 31 are happy that the poorly performing councillor resigned and that this victory presents us with an opportunity to put our best foot forward, clean up the mess that was left behind and bring back services to the people.

“In Bergrivier, the people gave us another chance as the previous ANC councillor failed dismally to address the many needs of this community.”