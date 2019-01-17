Politics

DA keeps ward held by councillor who joined De Lille walkout

By TimesLIVE - 17 January 2019
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24

The DA has retained a ward in the City of Cape Town where its councillor was one of 10 who quit when Patricia de Lille stepped down as mayor and left the party.

Theresa Thompson was elected in a by-election on Wednesday and will replace Jonathan Cupido as the councillor for Ward 31, which includes parts of Bonteheuwel and Valhalla Park.

Thompson beat the ANC’s Bazoya Mtini, the ACDP’s Charmaine Malgas, the EFF’s Theresa Jafta and the Democratic Independent Party’s Kenneth Brookes.

De Lille’s new party, Good – which Cupido has joined – did not field a candidate.

The ANC retained Ward 101, in Bloekembos, where the by-election was triggered by the murder last year of councillor Luyanda Mbele outside his Kraaifontein home. The new councillor is Siyabonga Duka.

Bonginkosi Madikizela, the DA leader in the Western Cape, said on Thursday the party also won Ward 5 in Bergrivier, where a by-election was triggered by the expulsion from the council of the ANC’s Billy Claasen. The new councillor is Ampie van Wyk.

Madikizela said: “The people of Ward 31 are happy that the poorly performing councillor resigned and that this victory presents us with an opportunity to put our best foot forward, clean up the mess that was left behind and bring back services to the people.

“In Bergrivier, the people gave us another chance as the previous ANC councillor failed dismally to address the many needs of this community.”

