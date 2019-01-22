Gospel singer admits to assaulting children

Spampool says beating for disciplinary purposes is in line with their rules

“I did beat those children. I was disciplining them in terms of the church’s constitution.” This was told to the Dispatch by gospel singer Tsidi Spampool, the controversial leader of the Endumisweni Faith Mission church. She was speaking after a meeting with MEC Pumza Dyantyi at the church premises in Mdantsane on Tuesday.