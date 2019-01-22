Mabuyane takes underperforming municipalities to task
MEC for finance Oscar Mabuyane has called to task underperforming municipalities who adopted unfunded budgets and underspent on infrastructure grants. Mabuyane was speaking during a session he called with the mayors in King William’s Town. He cautioned mayors against using administrators to fix political problems.
