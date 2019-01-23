'The billboard stays' - defiant DA leader Mmusi Maimane
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has remained defiant about the party's refusal to remove its controversial billboard bearing the names of people who died during the Marikana massacre and the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy. Addressing the media after his "kasi-to-kasi" tour at the KwaMnyandu shopping mall in Umlazi‚ Durban‚ on Wednesday‚ Maimane said he would meet families of the victims in a couple of days about their decision to take the DA to court over the billboard.
