Selborne billboard removed
This year is fast becoming the year of the billboards as political parties pull out all the stops in their bid to woo voters for the upcoming general and provincial elections. While the DA remains defiant and has said it would not take down a billboard which bears the words: “The ANC is killing us”, the ruling party has taken its electioneering poster down from an East London school.
