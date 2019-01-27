Two arrested for murder of transport official whose burnt body was found dumped next to stadium

Limpopo police have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of a Limpopo transport official whose partially charred body was found dumped next to the new Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on January 15. Police said two suspects – one of them a woman - had been arrested in connection with the murder of Marks Rambua and that the victim’s two vehicles and cellphone had also been recovered.