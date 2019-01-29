Kids aren’t cash cows, premier tells parents
Parents must introspect and ask themselves if they are doing enough to raise children who will later become respectable members of society. This was the message from Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle, speaking in Cala at a belated provincial government Children’s Day event on Tuesday. The event was attended by pupils from different schools.
