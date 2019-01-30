ANC caucus in BCM split over Pillay dismissal
Resolution deferred after provincial party leader stays CFO’s axe
An ANC caucus decision taken on Monday to fire suspended Buffalo City Metro chief financial officer Vincent Pillay was overturned at the 11th hour on Tuesday following “intervention” from the party’s provincial executive committee.
