Hlaudi's party scores first two seats

Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has two elected seats already, however his African Content Movement (ACM) party has not even been on a ballot paper yet.

The Randfontein People's Party (RPP) which has councillors at two municipalities in Gauteng has joined Motsoeneng's newly formed political party.

The RPP has two seats, one at Rand West Local Municipality and another at the Westrand District Municipality.

The leader of RPP, Ally Mosina was elected the national chairperson of Motsoeneng's party when it was launched.