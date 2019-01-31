Mabuza caused chaos at North West meetings, Supra says in court
Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and his supporters have identified Deputy President David Mabuza as one of the ANC leaders who caused chaos at provincial meetings that led to the sacking of the North West leadership.
Mahumapelo and his backers made this submission at the South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday through their lawyer, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.
They were referring to often chaotic ANC regional meetings held in the lead-up to the disablement of the ANC North West provincial executive committee (PEC). The group is represented by Ngcukaitobi and advocate Dali Mpofu.
The two argued that as a result of a decision by Mabuza and other ANC national executive committee members to allow ANC members and non-members to attend the meetings, the gatherings had become chaotic and given an impression of a dysfunctional provincial leadership.
The meetings were convened to assess the state of the province and its readiness to lead the party's election plan - but following the chaotic scenes, the provincial leadership was disbanded.
"In a meeting of structures [of the ANC] all sorts of people, including opposition members, were allowed to attend," said Mpofu.
He said members of the opposition and other non-ANC members acted rowdily - even in front of President Cyril Ramaphosa - because they weren't obliged to respect someone who wasn't their president.
Mahumapelo and his supporters want the court to find the decision to disband the North West PEC and appoint a task team null and void. They argue that the NEC disregarded a report by Obed Bapela, who was deployed by the national executive committee. Bapela, they say, advised against the disablement of the PEC.
They also say the party failed to consult with ANC branches and members, and failed to give reasons for the disbandment.
But Advocate William Mkhari, acting on behalf of the ANC, said it was not provided in the party’s constitution that the NEC should consult branches about a disablement.
Mkhari also argued that there would be no benefit in reinstating Mahumapelo and his PEC as their term was due to end on February 13, giving them just a few days in office.
Judgment has been reserved.