Mmusi Maimane heads to Zimbabwe, wants to meet president over abuses

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Thursday he has requested a meeting with Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa over the alleged clampdown on protesting Zimbabweans.

Maimane has been pushing President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in Zimbabwe, following the heavy-handedness of security forces during a strike over a massive petrol price hike.

Maimane said he would go to Zimbabwe next week on a "fact-finding mission" and that's when he hopes to meet Mnangagwa.

"The situation is Zimbabwe is dire. Widespread civilian suppression, military-led violence, and bloodshed has ensued – with hundreds arrested and detained by government authorities. Assault, torture, inhumane and degrading treatment of citizens continues while President Ramaphosa sits on his hands and refuses to take action," said Maimane.

Maimane said Ramaphosa had failed to show leadership.

"Ten days ago the DA formally approached the president, requesting he advise the nation on what steps the government would take in the immediate future to ensure an end to the violence in Zimbabwe and the full reinstatement of all civil liberties.