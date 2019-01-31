President promises clean governance, growth and quality services at cabinet lekgotla

Clean governance, inclusive economic growth and delivery of quality services are some of the priorities President Cyril Ramaphosa wants government to focus on this year.

The president issued this call to cabinet as he opened the final cabinet lekgotla of the current administration in Tshwane on Thursday.

The lekgotla, which the president is co-chairing with Deputy President David Mabuza, is an extended cabinet meeting which is part of the preparations for the state of the nation address which Ramaphosa will deliver next Thursday.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the government to prioritise actions that accelerate inclusive economic growth and has called for a public service that is more responsive and delivers services of quality to citizens," presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement.

According to Diko, Ramaphosa called for an economy that will create opportunities for women, young people and millions of unemployed South Africans who should be productive participants in the economy.