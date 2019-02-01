ANC eyes coloured vote in Western Cape

The ANC in the Western Cape has sent a clear signal that it is going after the elusive "coloured vote" in this year's elections.

Provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said on Thursday the party had appealed to the department of labour to make provincial demographics the "cornerstone" of government employment policies in the province.

Jacobs said his office had been inundated with complaints from coloured people, who make up half of the province's population, that they were being sidelined when applying for state jobs.

"From these complaints and also anecdotal evidence it's clear that some government departments are ignoring provincial demographics and using national demographics as the foundation of their employment policies in the Western Cape," Jacobs said in a statement.