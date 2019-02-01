Damning evidence against Jiba, Mrwebi

“It’s incredibly difficult to have people work in an organisation who are either spying on the organisation to give information to accused people or trying to sabotage its work in various ways.”

This damning statement from the deputy national director of public prosecutions at the NPA, Willie Hofmeyr, summarised his evidence before the inquiry into his colleagues Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.

On day nine of the hearings, chaired by retired judge Yvonne Mokgoro, Hofmeyr testified that he had serious concerns about the pair’s fitness.

“For members of the NPA to actively collaborate with others to sabotage or attempt to sabotage an investigation, I think is as serious as it can get,” Hofmeyr said.

He accused both Jiba and Mrwebi of interfering in cases to influence their outcomes.