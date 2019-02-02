Commissions of inquiry offer the ANC a shot at 'redemption': Ramaphosa

The litany of commissions of inquiry currently taking place should be seen as a “moment of redemption” for the ANC‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday night. He told guests at the ANC Northern Cape fundraising gala dinner in Kimberley that those involved in malfeasance and corruption “must be man and women enough to stand and be accountable”.