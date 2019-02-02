Daughter’s relief as father’s remains return

PREMIUM

After 54years of not knowing her father’s whereabouts, Nomhle Mjo now breathes a sigh of relief knowing that his remains are back in the Eastern Cape and in her possession. Mjo is the daughter of PAC struggle veteran and Azanian People’s Liberation Army (Apla) combatant Vuyani Ndinisa, whose remains arrived in the country on Thursday night after being exhumed in the Democratic Republic of Congo.