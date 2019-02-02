KSD car kept as damages for assault

Council only recently became aware of court case, blames deceased official

One of the six Toyota Corolla sedans bought to bolster King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal fleet last year, was attached this week after the local authority failed to settle a R150,000 lawsuit by one of its residents. Acting on a Mthatha High Court ruling, the sheriff attached the car on Thursday. But KSD municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza said they never received any summons while adding that they only became aware of the matter last month.