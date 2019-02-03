Amcu members seen at EFF manifesto launch

Dozens of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) members on Saturday joined the EFF for its manifesto launch in Soshanguve.

This marks the strongest indication yet that the 250 000 member strong union is leaning towards throwing its support behind the EFF, who is expected to announce their campaign promises ahead of the national polls in May this year.

The EFF is the country’s third largest political organisation. The party won 6% of the votes in 2014 on the back of promises that included the redistribution of land to black South Africans who were dispossessed under apartheid.

Amcu has been searching for a political home for years, with its president Joseph Mathunjwa telling Business Day in January that they would “leverage their power” in an election by throwing their support behind a party which would best represent their interests.