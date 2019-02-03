DA Tshwane mayoral candidate says jobs and services will be prioritised

Newly-announced DA candidate for Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa says he will prioritise job creation, deliver better services and eliminate corruption in the metro.

Mokgalapa was unveiled on Sunday as the party's replacement for Solly Msimanga, who resigned as a councillor on Thursday to focus on his campaign as the DA’s Gauteng premier candidate.

Msimanga’s resignation will take effect on February 11.

The DA still needs the EFF's support for a council majority to make the appointment official.