DA Tshwane mayoral candidate says jobs and services will be prioritised
Newly-announced DA candidate for Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa says he will prioritise job creation, deliver better services and eliminate corruption in the metro.
Mokgalapa was unveiled on Sunday as the party's replacement for Solly Msimanga, who resigned as a councillor on Thursday to focus on his campaign as the DA’s Gauteng premier candidate.
Msimanga’s resignation will take effect on February 11.
The DA still needs the EFF's support for a council majority to make the appointment official.
"I am proud to accept the DA’s nomination as the mayoral candidate for the City of Tshwane. I am honoured to be the Democratic Alliances’ candidate to carry on the good work done by mayor Msimanga, should I be elected by council," Mokgalapa said.
He said his priority would be to continue "the good work of stabilising the city administration in order to deliver better services to all residents".
"Much has been done in this regard, but much more is needed to reverse the rot we inherited in 2016.
"I will strongly address ongoing matters related to big contracts in the city, such as GladAfrica and the PEU smart meter contract. I will also ensure that senior managers who are legislatively responsible for the running of the city and the functioning of the supply chain are held accountable," he added.
Mokgalapa is a DA member of parliament, and until recently served as the DA's shadow minister of international relations and cooperation. He said his focus would be on carrying on with the work of rebuilding the city and delivering on manifesto commitments.
"I am excited to be given this opportunity to be a candidate for the mayoralty and will continue this service, specifically for the residents of Tshwane," he added.
He thanked outgoing Tshwane mayor Msimanga for starting "the wheel of change", saying that through sheer political will, commitment and dedication, he had managed to make massive inroads.
Mokgalapa implored parties represented in council to support the DA-led administration.
"We hope that those parties will continue placing the interests of the people of Tshwane first when the [mayoral] election is held so that Tshwane is not handed back to the ANC and their coalition of corruption,” he said.