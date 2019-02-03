Malema claims new NPA boss is controlled by a group close to Pravin Gordhan

EFF leader Julius Malema has cast doubt on the independence of newly appointed head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Shamila Batohi.

Malema told thousands of EFF supporters gathered in Soshanguve for its manifesto launch on Saturday that the national director of public prosecutions is “controlled by the group that is close to Pravin Gordhan”.

“To be honest I don’t trust the new head of the NPA because she is too close to Pravin Gordhan,” he said.

Batohi started her tenure at the NPA this week, telling journalists that she was starting the job at a time of crisis for the rule of law.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hired the NPA head in 2018 following a Constitutional Court decision that found that the former head of the NPA Shaun Abrahams’ appointment was invalid.

The EFF has been entangled in a public fight with Gordhan since his return as public enterprises minister in 2018.