7 quotes from Julius Malema during the EFF manifesto launch

Under the theme "Our land and jobs now", Malema told the crowd that the party was aware of social ills and promised that the EFF would address them, should they win the upcoming elections.

Here are seven quotes from Juju's speech:

The immediate need for land and jobs

"We cannot postpone the land question. We cannot postpone the jobs question. It must happen now. We don't want to be told that we will get land in 2030. We don't want to be told that we will get jobs in 2030. We want jobs now. We are hungry now. We want to eat now."

Youth unemployment

"When you say 50% of youth are unemployed, you effectively mean all youth because the 45% who work are being exploited. They work under the labour brokers, therefore we want that to change that."

Living conditions

"Black people live in dumping sites. For as long as there are no dumping sites in white people's areas, there should be no dumping sites in black people's areas. When you get to Mamelodi and Atteridgeville ... there is a dumping area in every corner. How can they clean after us when they are not clean themselves?"

Fighting drugs

"Where I come from in South Africa, there is a problem of drugs, there is a problem of gangsterism. We must confront gangsters. We must confront those who produce nyaope in Soshanguve, we know them, they work with the police – we must expose them."

Homophobia

"We have a problem of the killings of gays and lesbians. They get killed, they get raped. That nonsense must come to an end. They, too, are human beings."

Pay gap in sports

"Women in sports, in particular Banyana Banyana, they are paid less than what men are paid. The most dysfunctional team, called Bafana Bafana, is paid more money than Banyana Banyana, which is winning. We must end that nonsense."

National minimum wage

"Ramaphosa's minimum wage, we don't want it. We want a minimum wage but not R3,500. The money must go into the pockets of the people."