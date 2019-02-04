DA takes steps to bar BLF from elections after another race row

The DA has launched a petition to prevent the Black First Land First (BLF) from contesting the 2019 general elections.

This comes in the wake of reported utterances by the BLF that it viewed the death of four white children in a walkway collapse at the Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark on Friday as punishment from “ancestors” and “God”.

DA youth leader Luyolo Mphithi said on Sunday the BLF had shown itself it to be a “cabal of unrepentant racists” whose mission was to divide South Africans along racial lines and to undermine the constitutional value which stated that “SA belongs to all who live in it”.

“The IEC also has an important role to play in this regard; it cannot in good conscience accept that a party‚ which marvels at the death of three young pupils at Hoërskool Driehoek‚ is placed on the ballot paper and given the opportunity to contest in order to peddle hate along racial lines in parliament or the country’s nine provincial legislatures.