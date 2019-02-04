Politics

DA's Van Damme shoots cannon balls at Zille over #TaxRevolt

By Jessica Levitt - 04 February 2019
DA MP Phumzile van Damme has hit out at former party leader Helen Zille.
Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile van Damme has hit out at Western Cape Premier Helen Zille and her call for a "tax revolt", if those implicated at the Zondo commission of inquiry not be jailed in a "reasonable time."

The commission is investigating allegations of state capture and has heard accusations that implicate government officials and ANC leaders. 

Van Damme started off by saying she would not allow her hard work to "seem pointless."

Van Damme was responding to a column written by Zille, which elaborated on her reasoning for a tax revolt. Van Damme said she found it "odd" that Zille did not encourage people to use their vote to bring about change.

Van Damme said Zille had not spoken to her own party about the tax revolt proposal and instead put it out on a public platform. So the MP decided to ask the former DA leader questions on the public platform.

Responding to someone who complimented Zille on her column, the premier said that she was waiting for the "trolls."

Van Damme responded to the trolls comment: "No one is the oracle and has monopoly on ideas in the DA I joined and am a member of."

Van Damme joins the ranks of other politicians, including DA members, who have been critical of Zille's stance.

Zille had not responded to the comments at the time of publishing this article.

On social media, the response to Van Damme's comments has been like...

