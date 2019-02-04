DA's Van Damme shoots cannon balls at Zille over #TaxRevolt
Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile van Damme has hit out at Western Cape Premier Helen Zille and her call for a "tax revolt", if those implicated at the Zondo commission of inquiry not be jailed in a "reasonable time."
The commission is investigating allegations of state capture and has heard accusations that implicate government officials and ANC leaders.
Van Damme started off by saying she would not allow her hard work to "seem pointless."
I, for one, am not spending my life away from home living out of a suitcase, sleeping in different beds every night work hard focused on the election ahead, for my & many others work to be thrown in our faces & made to seem pointless. No way José. ?— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) February 4, 2019
Van Damme was responding to a column written by Zille, which elaborated on her reasoning for a tax revolt. Van Damme said she found it "odd" that Zille did not encourage people to use their vote to bring about change.
Dear @helenzille, I suspected you’d write a column & was expecting you’d provide some clarity on the valid questions I & many others asked. You have not. I also find it odd that nowhere in your column do you encourage people to use the power of their vote to bring about change. https://t.co/R09S2qNokY— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) February 4, 2019
Van Damme said Zille had not spoken to her own party about the tax revolt proposal and instead put it out on a public platform. So the MP decided to ask the former DA leader questions on the public platform.
In the spirit of healthy debate, it is a pity that it has to happen on Twitter as you did not provide us an opportunity as the party to which you belong & serve as a Premier, to debate your proposal, please answer my questions.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) February 4, 2019
For ease of reference, @helenzille, herewith, my questions: https://t.co/SGLf0AIX3e— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) February 4, 2019
Responding to someone who complimented Zille on her column, the premier said that she was waiting for the "trolls."
Van Damme responded to the trolls comment: "No one is the oracle and has monopoly on ideas in the DA I joined and am a member of."
PS, I am not as you describe below. It would beinsulting if you dismissed healthy debate & questions from your colleagues as thus. All ideas must be weighed up, thoroughly assessed & debated. No one is the oracle & has the monopoly on ideas in the DA I joined & am a member of. https://t.co/sNHznCaeiZ— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) February 4, 2019
Van Damme joins the ranks of other politicians, including DA members, who have been critical of Zille's stance.
Zille had not responded to the comments at the time of publishing this article.
