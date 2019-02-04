Zondo Commission a chance at renewal for ANC - Mabuyane

ANC Eastern Cape boss Oscar Mabuyane said those implicated in the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture must come forward and account.

Speaking at the Eastern Cape provincial lekgotla in East London on Sunday, the ANC provincial executive committee chairperson said the commission was aimed at addressing the sins of the past, present and the massive looting of state resources for the benefit of a few.

"Comrades, it is correct what is happening in the Zondo Commission, and all those mentioned there must go and account there. This is part of the renewal that we resolved on [at] the 54th National Conference in Nasrec [December 2017]," Mabuyane said.

Mabuyane's comments echoed those of president Cyril Ramaphosa at the launch of the ANC manifesto in the Northern Cape on Saturday.