WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa charms opposition as EFF's Sona disruption threats fall flat

Threats that the state of the nation address would be disrupted turned out to be empty, as President Cyril Ramaphosa charmed the opposition immediately after taking the podium on Thursday.

Ramaphosa had the house in stitches when he told of a chance meeting he had with EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday, where he claimed the pair agreed that he would sing the "Thuma Mina" song only if Malema became state president.

Even Malema was seen chuckling while the president was speaking.

Ramaphosa later said he had met DA leader Mmusi Maimane, and would rope him into forming a "band" who would sing the song should Malema become his successor.