WATCH | EFF prepare to disrupt state of the nation address, #Sona2019

Sparks are expected to fly when President Cyril Ramaphosa tables the state of the nation address tonight.

Inside the House, EFF MPs are singing, saying 2019 is their year.

The EFF wants Ramaphosa to first answer questions on allegations that his campaign for the ANC presidency in December 2017 received a cash donation from Bosasa, the company implicated in giving kickbacks to politicians and government officials in return for state tenders.