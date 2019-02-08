Politics

Boredom and praise: Mzansi reacts to Sona 2019

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 08 February 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the 2019 State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday.
The 2019 State of the Nation Address started dominating news headlines and Twitter trends lists before it started, and continued to do so hours after it concluded.

This year’s Sona was President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second.

State-owned enterprises, access to higher education, women abuse, unemployment and the revival of the economy were among the key issues raised.

Unlike in recent years, the 2019 Sona proceeded smoothly for more than three hours, without any disruptions by the EFF. 

Members of the public took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the president’s address, general remarks and the fashion.

Here are some of the reactions:

