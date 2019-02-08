Boredom and praise: Mzansi reacts to Sona 2019
The 2019 State of the Nation Address started dominating news headlines and Twitter trends lists before it started, and continued to do so hours after it concluded.
This year’s Sona was President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second.
State-owned enterprises, access to higher education, women abuse, unemployment and the revival of the economy were among the key issues raised.
Unlike in recent years, the 2019 Sona proceeded smoothly for more than three hours, without any disruptions by the EFF.
Members of the public took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the president’s address, general remarks and the fashion.
Here are some of the reactions:
I dont care what you say.. Cyril is the best strategist I've seen.. We are vulnerable to oil prices forever, this TOTAL deal might just make us stable, yes you might have something bad to say but we cried about petrol prices and he didn't talk he acted.. #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/Sa13qjFqbi— Mr T (@T5HIVHASE) February 7, 2019
Can someone give me the name of this woman please... Its urgent.. #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/PK9dJAxAut— Mgcini Khumalo ??? (@CliveMadzamba) February 7, 2019
#sona2019 if CR is to be serious about dealing with corruption, we expect to see the removal Nomvula. We need to see Dudu Myeni, Zwane, Seleke, Brian Molefe, Bathabile and many other connected Cadres arrested and soon.— Wayne Duvenage (@wayneduv) February 7, 2019
No free education. He's talking about NSFAS #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/oMAMwbbfM8— Malesela (@Rubzaa1) February 7, 2019
Work experience done away with. That's good. Can we please also do away with 'Proof of residence'!#SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/8em24ZTSHC— uShaboo (@ShabooMsomi) February 7, 2019
#SONA2019 I think people fail to acknowledge that Ramaphosa recognises Malema at a very high level.— Ao buya jesu! ?♂️?♂️? (@Lipra_LM) February 7, 2019
As #SONA2019 concludes, I have prepared a plate for Ubaba ka Andile. Well done President @CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/xRSOs8ot6j— Christo (@ChristoThurston) February 7, 2019