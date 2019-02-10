Politics

Mabuza slams graft and ANC infighting

Deputy president meets with Mpondoland king

PREMIUM
By Lulamile Feni - 10 February 2019

Deputy President David Mabuza in his visit to the Eastern Cape lashed out at corruption, ANC internal squabbles and fights over positions, saying the rot impacted negatively on the ANC, costing it dearly.

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
