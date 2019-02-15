ATM claims to have 200,000 members in Eastern Cape
In less than a year in existence, the African Transformation Movement claims it has attracted an astonishing 200,000 members in the Eastern Cape. Its president, Vuyo Zungula, who is set to visit East London on Saturday announced this bold figure during an interview with the Dispatch on Thursday. The party was launched last year by members of the SA Council of Messianic Churches in Christ led by Zungula.
