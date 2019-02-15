Nehawu bars college students from classes
Thousands of college students in the Eastern Cape were told to leave campus on Thursday by striking Nehawu unionists. The union was heeding a national call to strike and shutdown the country’s colleges. The union earlier this week announced its intention to shut down all 230 technical and vocational education and training (TVET) campuses and community education and training (CET) colleges countrywide in protest over labour issues.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.