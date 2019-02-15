Nehawu bars college students from classes

Thousands of college students in the Eastern Cape were told to leave campus on Thursday by striking Nehawu unionists. The union was heeding a national call to strike and shutdown the country’s colleges. The union earlier this week announced its intention to shut down all 230 technical and vocational education and training (TVET) campuses and community education and training (CET) colleges countrywide in protest over labour issues.