Ramaphosa a 'decent man' but ANC a party of 'thieves', says Bantu Holomisa

A UDM government would embark on a country-wide clean-up campaign

"We will provide the necessary tools to keep our country clean and in the process create jobs as well as opportunities for small businesses to flourish," Holomisa said.

Having experience as a coalition government partner in Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay, Holomisa touched on coalition governments, calling for it to be regulated.

"It should be regulated so that the principle of serving the people is not suppressed by wanton political intimidation and playing the numbers game that typifies the present local government dispensation," he said.

On health, Holomisa said they would commit themselves to health care that is linked to other social cluster portfolios, recognising the role of social welfare, water and sanitation, basic life skills and awareness to improve the basic health of the nation.

At the start of the speech, Holomisa lambasted the ANC, saying it was a party of thieves that was not trustworthy.

He also painted the UDM as a party that spoke strongly against corruption.

Holomisa referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa as a "decent man" but he was tainted by the ANC.

"He may be a decent man but he is only one man. There is nothing stopping the ANC from removing him, just as they recalled Thabo Mbeki and replaced him with a person facing over 800 criminal charges," Holomisa said.

He said you could not have Ramaphosa as president without the ANC.

"Which makes the UDM’s suggestion that the president of the country should be directly elected by voters as in other democracies," he said.

