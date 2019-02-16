WATCH | ATM name three defectors and claim 'tired' ANC are in for 'shock' in elections

One of South Africa's newest political parties, the African Transformation Movement [ATM], held a rally in Quigney, East London on Saturday. The party's provincial chairperson, Veliswa Mvenya, stressed that the 200 000 members the party claims to have in the province is an audited number. Mvenya says the ATM is ready to govern and that come May 8, the ANC will have the shock of their lives when the ballots are counted.