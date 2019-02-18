UFH ‘will listen to students over funds’
The University of Fort Hare will implement any option students chose to get their NSFAS money. This was said by vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu in an interview with the Daily Dispatch on Monday. The VC’s comments were made in the midst of a week-long student protest at the university’s Alice campus.
