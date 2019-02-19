Politics

Masualle says government has created entitled and dependent communities

By Nonsindiso Qwabe - 19 February 2019

Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle said the government had created a dependency in citizens and this was “false and misplaced”. This, he said had led to a sense of entitlement among citizens waiting for the government to cater to their every whim. Masualle was delivering a keynote address at the government’s social sector summit at the East London ICC on Tuesday.

