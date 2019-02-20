OPINION | 2019 will likely be the EFF’s election

What the EFF has done, and which no other party has managed after 1994, is to threaten to take away directly from the ANC a chunk of its support base in two successive national elections. It is true, other opposition parties (COPE for example, in 2009) have done that in one election, but never two (the majority of COPE supporters trickled back to the ANC in subsequent elections). That is the story for most parties born of the ANC: they make some small initial impact but then, inevitably, are slowly swallowed back up by the ANC behemoth over time.

If the EFF does manage, say, 12% and to roughly double its support (it secured 6.3% in 2014), it will have achieved something no other party has managed. Like or loathe the EFF, that will be remarkable. There are a number of points to make, should that happen.

The first goes to how the EFF has managed this, given the competition in the opposition ranks.

How best to out-ANC the ANC

To this end, it is helpful to imagine the ANC in the middle of a spectrum. On the one side of it is the EFF, constantly pulling it towards fundamentalism; on the other, the DA, trying to pull it towards constitutionalism. The ANC itself is fairly divided and constantly torn between the two options. But its stronger inclination, given its nature, is towards the EFF.

An important disclaimer at this point: this whole spectrum is indicative of ANC ideology. On it, the DA does not represent some fundamentally different ideological worldview. It has long since surrendered itself to the ANC’s hegemonic belief system. It fights for all the things the ANC fights for, only it promises more constitutional responsibility and better delivery. There are a few small differences in policy, but nothing defining.

The EFF, too, is of the ANC. Only it wants ANC policy taken to its extreme. It promises to deliver the outcomes better too, but the outcomes are so profoundly damaging to any reasonable understanding of prosperity or economic growth, they make their delivery a moot point.

The general pitch of parties such as the DA, then, is to argue that the ANC has failed to manage the state and, mired in corruption and maladministration, the party is anathema to the idea of good governance. The EFF also plays this card but, in contrast, its antidote is not to double-down on constitutionalism, but rather to intensify and make explicit the latent radical socialist ideas inherent to the ANC’s national democratic revolution — the very things that have so heavily contributed to SA’s decay.

The EFF’s argument is that the ANC has failed the people not because it is incompetent or corrupt (although, of course, this has exacerbated its decline) but because it has abandoned its historic mission and purpose: to deliver a socialist state. Rather, it serves and is held hostage by such things as “white monopoly capital”. It therefore posits itself as the ANC’s revolutionary conscience. And through issues such as land, and the ANC’s own past rhetoric, it is able to apply pressure onto the ANC to be “true to itself”.

It is aided by the fact that the ANC, primarily under the leadership of Jacob Zuma, transformed in turn. Populism and demagoguery took root inside the party, especially with regards to the economy, and today the ANC boasts several personalities as a result. There is the face of ostensible reasonableness, in President Cyril Ramaphosa, but the base, instinctive nature of Jacob Zuma. And you can be sure the EFF appeals to the latter, not the former. In this way too, it can play one against the other, to great effect.

Essentially, in their own ways, both the DA and the EFF are trying to out-ANC the ANC. Only the EFF is having much more success.

Certainty in an age of doubt and confusion

There are a number of reasons for this. Two are worth mentioning here. The first is the personality of Julius Malema. In any age of uncertainty, an iron-fisted and charismatic autocrat will enjoy popularity, as a counterpoint to indecisiveness. He cuts a stark contrast to the confused and ambiguous figures of Ramaphosa and Mmusi Maimane (both being cut from the same woolly cloth).

The second is that the EFF is not constrained by rationality in the way the DA is. It can promise the world without consequence. And it does.