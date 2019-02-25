Juju expected in Newcastle court over land comments

EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to appear in the Newcastle Magistrate's Court on Monday for his comments to supporters to invade vacant land.

Malema is charged with the contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act for his utterances in 2014 and 2017.

In June 2017‚ Malema told supporters in the northern KwaZulu-Natal town of Newcastle that white people could not claim ownership of land because it belongs to the country’s black African majority.

In 2014 he told the EFF’s elective conference in Bloemfontein: “We’re going to occupy the unoccupied land because we need land. For us to eat‚ we must have the land. For us to work‚ we must have the land. I come from Seshego – if there is unoccupied land‚ we will go and occupy the land with my branch. You must go and do the same in the branch where you come from.”

Hundreds of EFF supports are expected to show their support for Malema outside court.