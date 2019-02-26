Malema responds to person calling him an ‘ape’

Like most public figures, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is no stranger to internet trolls.



Instagram user @your_boii_gavii, Gavin Du Preez, placed a comment in Afrikaans on an old picture of Julius Malema and Lionel Messi from Malema's Instagram page, threatening to shoot him and also refereed to him as an ape.



Malema posted a screenshot of the comment as well as the user's Instagram account -which has since gone private.



"If I don't f**k you up, Donald Trump will," it said.



Malema posted the screenshot with the caption "Ya neh."

The post fuelled many in the comments with the tweet getting more than 500 retweets and more than 700 likes.