Zizi Kodwa and Pule Mabe stripped of spokesperson duties in wake of rape, harassment claims

ANC acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa and spokesperson Pule Mabe can no longer speak for the party, its national working committee (NWC) decided on Monday.

The two members of the national executive committee (NEC) face allegations of rape and sexual harassment, respectively.

The NWC removed the pair from their posts amid the serious allegations they both face in the run-up to the key 2019 general election.

Dakota Legoete, the former North West secretary, will now act as spokesperson.

Business Day understands that Kodwa’s supporters are rallying around him on the basis that the rape allegation that surfaced at the weekend was part of a plan hatched to remove him in order to weaken President Cyril Ramaphosa in Luthuli House. It was also seen as retaliation over the sexual harassment allegation against Mabe, who his backers believe Kodwa had engineered, say sources.

Kodwa’s official position is the head of the presidency at Luthuli House. He has not been charged by the party.