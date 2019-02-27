30,000 must collect cards today or lose their Sassa grants

More than 30,000 Eastern Cape social grant beneficiaries will not receive their money on Friday if they do not collect their new "gold cards" by the end of Thursday. SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) Eastern Cape spokesperson Luzuko Qina said the agency may be forced to temporarily suspend all these accounts as they had not been used for three consecutive months.

