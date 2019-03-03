Would-be DA MP says she was asked for proof of her race

The DA is investigating allegations that one of its potential MPs was asked to produce evidence that she is not white.

Hannah Winckler, a South Coast constituency officer in KwaZulu-Natal, allegedly had to ask for a copy of her coloured father's ID to prove that she was not white.

This was after she was asked by the party’s KZN Women’s Network leader Shehana Kajee to prove that she was a indeed coloured.

In a letter seen by the Sunday Times, Winckler details the incident to provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango.

In the letter Winckler said it was well known that she was a “person of colour” but Kajee asked her: “What does your ID book racially categorise you as?”

Both Winckler and Kajee declined to comment but the DA federal executive chair James Selfe confirmed that the party was dealing with the matter.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.