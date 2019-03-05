ANC shoots down EFF plan to rename Cape Town airport after Mama Winnie

"Let's rename Cape Town International Airport after Mama Winnie Mandela. There's no currency under the sun that could ever repay her contribution to our freedom. This is not to repay her, but to inspire ourselves into accepting the already demonstrated truth that women have led and liberated us as true, gallant fighters and warriors in the struggle," said Malema.

"When we have elevated her name and image, we'll give confidence to the girl child that like Mama Winnie, never succumb to silence in front of abuse."

But the ANC's Dikeledi Magadzi dismissed the EFF's argument as nothing more than an attempt to score cheap points in the run-up to the general elections.

Another ANC MP, Xoliswa Tom, said Malema's motion "circumvented" the public consultation process that was being undertaken by the Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa).

"The current draft motion by the EFF is fundamentally flawed. Parliament is not constitutionally empowered to resolve on any name change, nor is it within its ambit to process the renaming of any institution or structure within the republic," said Tom, adding that it was the responsibility of the South African Geographical Names Council (SAGNC) to deal with name changes.