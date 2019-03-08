WATCH | Video hints at ANC exit for former MEC
The ANC is likely to lose another senior Eastern Cape leader to the African Transformation Movement (ATM) in the next week or two.
The ANC is likely to lose another senior Eastern Cape leader to the African Transformation Movement (ATM) in the next week or two.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .