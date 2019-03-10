COPE rejects expropriation, quota system
COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota believes expropriation of land without compensation and the quota system in sport are “artificial things” that are a waste of time and resources as they will not reverse the injustices of the past.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.