GOOD party plans to fix the Eastern Cape

PREMIUM

It’s just three months and 11 days old, but the GOOD party is confident it can fix the Eastern Cape and South Africa. The party led by former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille wants to split Eskom in two and make renewable energy accessible to all. The GOOD movement has also promised to increase social grants annually in line with the rate of inflation.

