Zuma attacks Cyril over spy report

Former president Jacob Zuma yesterday took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa following a damning spy report that claimed he ran an illegal and co-ordinated campaign in a failed bid to stop Ramaphosa becoming ANC leader.

The report, which was compiled by a panel led by former minister Sydney Mufamadi, claimed that Zuma spent millions on dirty tricks in an effort to sabotage Ramaphosa to be ANC president.

Though he did not mention Ramaphosa by name, Zuma Tweeted that he has "never written to the SB".

This was apparently in reference to a claim made by Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota in parliament that Ramaphosa "sold out" his comrades in the 1970s by writing to the apartheid Special Branch police asking for clemency.

Zuma also claimed that the committee, headed by Mufamadi, has apartheid spies in its ranks.

"This committee has two well-known apartheid spies. I have never sold out nor written letter to SB (the Special Branch)," Zuma wrote.

He said he felt nothing when "apartheid spies" call him corrupt and then added: "I hope people are not opening a can of worms which they might regret."

The report further claimed that Zuma spied on civil society organisations critical of him.

The report said agency spies tried to prevent Ramaphosa's supporters from distributing campaign regalia at the ANC birthday celebrations in Rustenburg in 2016.