Charging Zuma before Polokwane conference could have sparked 'political violence': Ngcuka

Charging Jacob Zuma before the ANC's 2007 Polokwane conference could have ignited political violence, says former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Bulelani Ngcuka.

Ngcuka shed more light on his decision not to prosecute Zuma in an affidavit submitted to court this week as part of the NPA's opposition to an application by the former president for a permanent stay of prosecution on charges of corruption, racketeering and fraud.

Business Day reported on Wednesday that in the affidavit, Ngcuka said he had pushed for Zuma to be charged after the 2007 conference. At the time he believed doing so earlier would "worsen the already tense political climate" in the country and "even lead to political violence".

Ngcuka announced, controversially, at a hastily convened media briefing in Pretoria in 2003, that while there was a prima facie case of corruption against the then deputy president, he would not be prosecuted.

"The investigating team recommended that we institute a criminal prosecution against deputy president Zuma. After careful consideration in which we looked at the evidence and the facts dispassionately, we have concluded that, while there is a prima facie case of corruption against the deputy president, our prospects of success are not strong enough," he said at the time.