Everything you need to know about DA's #SecureOurBorders campaign

Democratic Alliance MP's John Steenhuisen and Jacques Julius had the doors of Yeoville police station shut in their faces after their request to view the cells in which illegal immigrants are kept was refused.

The party embarked on an inspection of the Lindela Repatriation Centre and the Yeoville station for its #secureourboarders campaign

Here's what you need to know about the campaign:

Yeoville, illegal immigrants hot spot

The DA says the station commander of the Yeoville police station, Col Mahasha, confirmed to the party that Yeoville has a large number of undocumented immigrants, which sees the police detain approximately five every week.

SA government in crisis

The party said they are of the view that the police are not to be deployed to deal with the detention of illegal immigrants, as this shifts their focus from what they are mandated to do, which is to fight crime.

A report given by the police's deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Sehlahle Masemola stated that the police force forks out approximately R1.7m per month to provide meals to detainees.

Entry to the premises denied

Steenhuisen said they were denied entry to the station's cells, which saw them leave without having seen the conditions under which illegal immigrants are kept. He said they had also wanted to engage the station's management on how they juggle crime fighting and the detention of illegal immigrants.

Holding Bheki Cele and Siyabonga Cwele accountable

To get clarity on the mandates of the police department and home affairs, the party will write to ministers Bheki Cele and Siyabonga Cwele to get the answers.

Cele will be asked to account for the money diverted to detaining illegal immigrants, while Cwele will be asked to explain why the Saps are not receiving an additional budget to do the work that's supposed to be carried out by his department.

What will the DA do about it?

According to Steenhuisen they will ensure that immigration in South Africa is under control by securing the country's borders, and will overhaul the police to ensure that all South Africans are safe.