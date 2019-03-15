Four telling quotes by politicians from the election debate in Cape Town

Politicians were given a chance to tell Cape Town's residents how they will change SA should they win the 2019 election.

eNCA on Thursday launched its first election debate in the Western Cape. The debate, held at Town Hall in Mitchells Plain, saw scores of EFF, ANC, DA and Good supporters make their way to the venue.

Politicians including Good's Patricia de Lille, the EFF's Melikhaya Xego and the DA's Alan Winde, also addressed the audience.

Here are some of the issues that each politician touched on:

Ebrahim Rasool-Ready (ANC)

"I want to say, and I want to admit that we have had a devastating decade over the last 10 years in this country, and I want to say that a lot of it has to do with the governance we have had in this country from the ANC. I want to say that now we have a situation where we have a president, Cyril Ramaphosa, who needs an enormously strong mandate if we are to give effect to the Zondo commission."

Alan Winde (DA)

"My job over the last 10 years in government has been the job of creating jobs. In the last 10 years, we have enabled more than half a million jobs in this province. We have cut red tape; we have enabled SMMEs and entrepreneurs. I will fight to change the crime levels in this province.”

Patricia de Lille (Good)

Until you feel the change in Hanover Park, Langa and Gugulethu, then there is no change here. What Good will do is we will make sure that we have built good communities, that we provide good education, that we provide job opportunities. All the jobs that have been created in the past year in the Western Cape, 26,000 were created in Cape Town under my leadership.

Melikhaya Xego (EFF)

"As the EFF, our elections theme is ‘Our land and jobs now’. The fact of the matter is that everything that happened in South Africa started from the Western Cape. Land dispossession that resulted in the first revolution that was taken up by our people that defended their land against colonisers, it started in the Cape. The brutal killing of our people over their land, started from the Western Cape."