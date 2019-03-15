Zizi Kodwa on the campaign trail despite sexual assault allegations

Zizi Kodwa continues his duties as head of President Cyril Ramaphosa's office at Luthuli House, despite his temporary removal as an ANC spokesperson following sexual assault allegations.

Kodwa, who has vehemently denied the allegations, was seen on Thursday working closely with Ramaphosa and other party leaders as they campaigned for votes in Soweto as part of the ANC's bid to keep the Gauteng province.

Speaking to the Sowetan on Thursday, Kodwa stated that his role as the head of the ANC presidency should not be confused with that of an acting spokesperson.

He had "voluntarily stepped down" as the acting spokesperson after allegations of rape were made against him.

“I remain the head of ANC presidency and also a member of the national executive committee, so wherever the president goes in relation to his programme, you will, from time to time, see me,” said Kodwa.

A woman alleged that Kodwa raped her at a Sandton, Johannesburg, hotel in 2018.