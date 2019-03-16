Politics

DA 'to open case against ANC over six children that drowned on way to school'

By Siya Tsewu - 16 March 2019

DA premier candidate Nqaba Bhanga is addressing masses at Zalu Sports Grounds in Lusikisiki where the official opposition party is hosting their provincial manifesto launch.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Milk tart rissois
Mmusi Maimane tells President Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate
X